19 COVID-19 cases reported in Mysuru on Sunday Curfew day

July 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru reported 19 fresh COVID-19 positive cases today, on the day of Sunday Curfew. With this, the total cases in the Heritage City have reached 430. Till last evening, the total cases stood at 411.

The latest numbers, however, have to be confirmed by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar in his daily media bulletin in the evening.

Till last evening, there were 167 active cases including four healthcare workers who have been isolated at homes. Today the number of active cases has risen to 186. In all, 240 patients have been discharged so far.

Most of the fresh cases that have been reported this morning are from Mysuru city. Two cases have been reported from Rajiv Nagar Second Stage, five cases from Second Cross Udayagiri, and one case each from Beedi Colony, Mandi Mohalla, near KSRTC Layout Nadanahalli, Devamma Temple in Varuna, Bharathavaadi in Hunsur, Javaratti Street near Veeranagere – St. Philomena’s Church, Mookambikenagar, Sanjeevini Circle at Metagalli, Jalapuri Police Quarters, First Main Lakshmipuram and Jyothinagar KEB Colony.