19 COVID-19 cases reported in Mysuru on Sunday Curfew day

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru reported 19 fresh COVID-19 positive cases today, on the day of Sunday Curfew. With this, the total cases in the Heritage City have reached 430. Till last evening, the total cases stood at 411.
The latest numbers, however, have to be confirmed by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar in his daily media bulletin in the evening.
Till last evening, there were 167 active cases including four healthcare workers who have been isolated at homes. Today the number of active cases has risen to 186. In all, 240 patients have been discharged so far.
Most of the fresh cases that have been reported this morning are from Mysuru city. Two cases have been reported from Rajiv Nagar Second Stage, five cases from Second Cross Udayagiri, and one case each from Beedi Colony, Mandi Mohalla, near KSRTC Layout Nadanahalli, Devamma Temple in Varuna, Bharathavaadi in Hunsur, Javaratti Street near Veeranagere – St. Philomena’s Church, Mookambikenagar, Sanjeevini Circle at Metagalli, Jalapuri Police Quarters, First Main Lakshmipuram and Jyothinagar KEB Colony.
So more Corona Virus cases in Mysuru. Bengaluru is hit with more and more cases, so is Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The list of the cities and states go on! Knowing India, the real number of cases must be at least 10 times the number published.
Yey some one who called himself a professor posted here yesterday that India is fine, because there are more cases in the US and Brazil, where more tourists go than India, which receives very few, at the bottom of the table of countries preferred by tourists!
So this professor thinks, it is fine if with India, if there are more cases in other countries-echoing his leader Modi! India looks to be the third in the list of countries with Corona Virus cases. It is also the country where villagers who went to seek jobs and livelihood are prevented from returning to their own village.
What a united country is India! Thanks , Covid-19 ,you exposed this division.
“”Yet some one who called himself a professor posted here yesterday that India is fine, because there are more cases in the US and Brazil,”
Yes, I read that post. from a professor from the UOM, which even the Suttur Seer does not want his institutions to be affiliated, and hence he created a new “Scinece and Technology ” university, which says much about this third rate UOM now, which sadly has the pedigree of created by the great Nalwadi Wadiyar.
Now, about that professor’s assertion that the US and Brzil have more Covid-19 cases. Yes, they have, but will it give comfort to these poor 19 people who are suffering from this nasty Virus, if you say to them: ” do not worry, there are more like you in New York and Rio de Janeiro?
Indian PM Modi has laid out planes to bring back to India, those who are Indian visitors to the US,some students too who are suffering from lack of maintenance funds in this situation as all universities are shut. Despite the fact as the professor argues that US has more Covid-19 cases, they are increasing each day in alarming rates, these Indian visitors, and those students, are very reluctant to take these planes their PM laid out, to come back to India. Instances, that they do not want to be contacted to return home are known, although India has considerably less number of Covid-19 cases!! They seem to think, once they leave India, even for a visit to US, they should be allowed to stay there! Namaste Trump , the close friend of Modi, seems to think otherwise!!
I have seen even those RSS and Jan Sangh Bhakts, who sang : “Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume ” in their Local RSS Shakha , (which Yedi the CM and many current BJP leaders belonged to), as visitors to the US are reluctant to take that plane their PM has sent .
“India becomes third worst affected country by coronavirus, overtakes Russia”
Only 2 countries above it, both get many millions of visitors per month unlike India; these are US and Brazil.
Well done, India! A professor posted the other day that India is fine, as long as US and Brazil have more Corona Virus cases!!