15 Bengaluru returnees denied entry to village in Mysuru; made to stand on road

Hanagodu: At a time when many people who had migrated years ago to cities like Bengaluru in search of jobs are returning to their native villages due to COVID-19 scare, here is an incident where a group of people who returned from Bengaluru were prevented from entering a village by alert villagers this morning.
They were told either to return to Bengaluru or get COVID-free certificate from an authorised laboratory. Despite plea from the returnees, the villagers did not budge and told them that they are not ready to take the risk as there is an explosion of Coronavirus cases in Bengaluru.
The incident occurred at Abbooru village in Hunsur and the village borders Hanagod where the villagers blocked the entry of people due to virus scare. Some 25 to 30 villagers had left Abbooru years back in search of livelihood and better prospects.
When the nationwide lockdown was announced in March, most of the villagers who had settled in Bengaluru came back and were planning not to return. Instead, they chose farming. But when the lockdown was lifted, they again went back to Bengaluru. The village elders, however, advised them not to leave the village as during June-July the virus cases are likely to spike.
The elders’ advice was, however, not heeded to and the group left to Bengaluru. As COVID has reached epidemic proportions in Bengaluru and there is a severe shortage of beds, hospitals and care facilities, the same group – comprising 15 persons — returned to Abbooru and reached the village border at 5 am today.
Getting a whiff of their arrival, villagers rushed to the border and blocked their entry. The group was told to either return to Bengaluru or get a COVID-free certificate from an authorised laboratory. Many pleas from the returnees fell on deaf ears. The villagers told them that if entry is allowed, the lives of other villagers including women and children will be at risk.
The group stood on the road along with their vehicles and even the villagers of Hanagodu denied them entry for the same reason. The Police and the health officials were informed and the group was told that they have to remain in home quarantine for seven days. The returnees agreed to this and two houses in Abbooru were vacated for the 15 of them to stay.
They will remain in home quarantine for seven days and their neighbouring houses have been asked by Health Department officials to ensure supply of essential commodities.
Meanwhile, one person from Bharathavaadi village bear Abbooru tested positive for the virus today. The Police and Tahsildar have sealed the area of the village where the person’s house is located.
This is modern independent India, where each state is selfish and prevents other state from prospering. Each state speaks a different language, and hence Modi wants to ram his Hindi into the throats of non-Hindi -speaking states. Each city in a state does not want others from a different city to come, and now each village in does not want those who left to come back.
Covid-19 has done one good thing-it has exposed how divided India is today!
Indians are very good in preaching others: from their leaders to the common man, and often quote what their great scripture says: ” Vasudaiva Kutumbakam””. I heard this many times from those Indians who were denied entry visas to Western countries, which they tried to enter as economic migrants. Yet, Amit shah does not want any foreigner to enter the country , whilst his own countrymen can swamp other Western countries in massive numbers, as students, economic immigrants etc..
see: https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/the-wireless/374084/why-are-so-many-indian-students-coming-to-new-zealand
Now, these villagers were not allowed to return to their own village, having left it to eke out a living in Bengaluru! We have yet to hear the Indians pontificating this mantra: Vasudaiva Kutumbakam” in this case.
Thanks, Covid-19, for exposing this Indian hypocrisy!!
Very unfortunate that these seemingly educated to comment like this. The villagers are trying to safeguard the living folks from returnees who may or may not be harboring the virus is and want at least to get a COVID-free certificate from an authorised laboratory when they would be free to enter the village. Is this hypocrisy or unpatriotic. Come on folks these villagers are truly patriotic in guarding their village from the invading enemy, which is the virus that could be harboring the returnees from Benguluru where COVID has reached epidemic proportions. Let’s be Pragmatic before we accuse.
What the fuck, they are going to their homes who the hell are villagers to stop them unless they got 100% proof that they are positive
Sir, Basically indian administrative minds are missing. They never showed signs of urgency when the time needed it. By blocking people now from the neighbouring states will not help anymore. I heard from many of my friends that in the early breaking of the pandemic, many hide themselves in car or truck or any other vehicle and travelled to and fro the neighbouring states. These were the people who actually transmitted the virus. At that time no one blocked them or may be the representatives got bribed. The common man will never listen. Better to bring shoot at sight for a month and see the difference. Now again government needs to arrange for supplies for common man.
Forget it. What happened is past. Now look at the clamming at grocery shops or ration shops if the government says it will be a complete lockdown on a Friday or Saturday.
By locking and unlocking or blocking things will not work. Please remember we are india United.
If villages such as this does it for its own people, and if Kerala now wants every one coming from another state wants to register themselves, Modi cannot complain , if other contries wanting to stop Indians: students and visitors and those who wants to seek jobs to stop them giving many reasons. Today it is Pandemic, tomorrow it is giving jobs to their own people like Trump has done.
The wider impression one gets is India has never been united. It is linguistically, culturally and politically a divided country, Hence Moghuls arrived, british arrived, French arrived and Portuguese arrived to rule. They have all gone, but the Indian psyche never changed, they are never united.
Covid-19 has demonstrated this weakness of India, very very clearly.
