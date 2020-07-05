Mysuru COVID-19 update: July 5, 2020

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.
“Karnataka sees 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru accounts for 60% of patients reports Hindustan Times.
“Warning hospitals of criminal cases if they turn away patients despite having beds, Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar also promised that Covid-19 test results would be provided within 24 hours.
Admitting that some private hospitals were turning away people by claiming that they did not have beds, Sudhakar said, “The private hospitals had promised to hand over 2,734 beds but in reality have handed over only 116 beds”
The information we get is that private hospitals want to fleece people, more severely than they usually do. In a privte admission, these hospitals can make as much as 1.5 lakhs for a patient, where as a bed released for the government can fetch about Rs 10,000 maximum per day per patient.
These private hospitals have administrators and doctors who want to buy Mercedes or Audi cars, they want to send their kids to private schools and take holidays abroad.
Every Western leader he meets, particulraly from Europe, Trump does not listen to him, Modi boasts what a kind ancient culture India has, totally ignorant of the fact that these countries have also good culture and they provide healthcare free for all-rich or poor treated equally, free,and take their turn to get treated.