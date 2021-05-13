21 more COVID Mitras soon

May 13, 2021

Officials inspect facilities; demarcate areas for Green Zone and Red Zone

Mysore/Mysuru: Following good response to ‘COVID Mitra’ Centres launched at several medical facilities in Mysuru recently, the District Administration is all set to open 21 more ‘COVID Mitras’ at various Primary Health Centres (PHCs) within city limits, said Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

The ‘COVID Mitras’ have been functioning beyond expectation at Government Ayurveda Panchakarma Hi- Tech Hospital, Beedi Workers Hospital, Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital and PHCs in rural areas. This has prompted District Administration to open it at more places.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials told Star of Mysore this morning that Mysuru city has 28 PHCs and of them 21 will be transformed into ‘COVID Mitras’ — they are at Gandhinagar, Eranagere, Old Agrahara, Krishnamurthypuram, Chamundipuram, Rajendranagar, N.H. Palya, Vishweshwaranagar, Saraswathipuram, HHMBG Hospital, Nazarbad, Indiranagar, G.B. Palya, Bannimantap, Subramanyanagar, Kumbarakoppal, N.R. Mohalla, Kyathamaranahalli, Shanthinagar, Kuvempunagar and T.K. Layout PHCs. A team of MCC officials including Commissioner Shilpa Nag and Health officers inspected the PHCs this morning. Each PHC will be divided into ‘Green Zone’ and ‘Red Zone’ and entrances for both will be separate.

‘Green Zone’ is where vaccinations are done and where non-COVID patients go for consultations and treatment.

‘Red Zone’ is where COVID patients or the symptomatic go for consultations, RT-PCR tests and other related activities. Officials said that after inspection, the facilities would be set up to enable PHCs to become ‘COVID Mitras’.

Already, ‘COVID Mitra’ whose aim is to identify COVID-19 positive patients in early stages and saving their lives, has saved the lives health of hundreds of patients — on an average of 30 to 35 patients are screened daily. They also provide Telecare facility. COVID-infected patients will come first to ‘COVID Mitra’ where doctors will examine them and advise them whether to be in home isolation or to get admitted to COVID Care Centres or hospitals depending on the severity of infections.

The DC said till yesterday as many as 75 infected patients had been triaged at ‘COVID Mitra’ centres. Out of which 24 were advised for hospitalisation and the rest for home quarantine. All home-isolated patients are given medical kit free of cost. Similarly, patients in rural areas are also being counselled and given suitable treatment.

The DC also visited several ‘COVID Mitra’ centres studied utilities, especially in rural areas. She was impressed to see the response for these facilities in both urban and rural areas. She visited Hanchya PHC, and PHCs in Siddharthanagar and Chamundipuram where ‘COVID Mitra’ centres have been functioning. At Hanchya PHC, the DC distributed medicine kits to patients. Similar kits would be given to those beneficiaries at all the ‘COVID Mitra’ centres, she said.

Mysuru Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer M.S. Ramesh, Taluk Health Officer Dr. Mahadevaprasad, Dr. Ravindra, Dr. T.R. Naveen and others were present.