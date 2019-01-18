24,65,102 voters in 11 Assembly Constituencies of Mysuru

Women outnumber men in T. Narasipur, NR, Chamaraja and KR

Mysuru: There are a total of 24,65,102 voters in the district comprising 11 Assembly segments and out of this, 12,34,454 are men and 12,30,648 are women, said Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the District Election Officer, addressing a press meet at his office yesterday. He said the enrolment of women voters had increased. There are 11 Assembly segments in Mysuru district and they are Chamaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari, Varuna, T. Narasipur, Nanjangud, H.D. Kote, K.R. Nagar, Periyapatna and Hunsur.

42,510 names deleted : “We have deleted 42,510 names from the voters’ list from October 2018 to January 16. The District Administration received 42,821 applications (Form 7) seeking deletion of names in the electoral roll. Out of them, 42,510 were approved and 292 were rejected for various reasons. While 15,336 names of dead persons were removed, 22,688 voters have shifted to other places and 4,480 duplicate names are being removed from the list,” he said.

He said that the highest number of deletion of names had been done in Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Constituencies in Mysuru city.

24,418 new names : “A total of 24,418 new names are being included in the list. As many as 26,391 persons had submitted Form 6, seeking inclusion of name in the electoral roll and 1,957 applications were rejected due to lack of documents and other reasons. As many as 8,678 voters, who enrolled recently are freshers and aged between 18 and 19 years. Those above 19 years of age are 15,740,” he said.

Women outnumber men : Gender gap among voters has narrowed with about 997 female voters registered for every 1,000 male voters. The percentage of female voters in the district is higher than the State average which is 960 for every 1,000 men voters. The ratio was 993:1,000 during Assembly polls last year. Women outnumber men in some constituencies. They include T. Narasipur (98,843 women; 98,032 men voters), Narasimharaja (1,30,188; 1,26,725), Chamaraja (1,13,590; 1,13,492) and Krishnaraja (1,20,690; 1,17,561).

Appeal to voters: The DC has appealed to the voters (both old and new) to check their names in the new voters list by logging on to www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in and added that there are provisions to include the names which have been left out. He warned the voters against enrolling their names in more than one Constituency as it was a crime.

The DC said 73.7 per cent of the population in the district comprised the electorate. “This ratio is higher than the State average which is around 71.7 per cent. The voter percentage ratio in the district had been arrived at based on the population of the district until January 2019, which is around 33,44,971. The highest number of voters was in Chamundeshwari Constituency – 2,95,990 and the least number of voters in Periyapatna – 1,81,160.

234 additional polling booths: Continuing, the DC said that an additional 234 polling booths have been formed in the district making a total of 2,921 polling booths in the district as against 2,687 polling booths earlier.

Voter Helpline: The DC said that those in need of information pertaining to voters list can call District Contact Centre on toll-free number 1950 between 9 am and 9 pm and get information.

