2,500 smart classrooms in two months: Dy. CM Dr. Ashwathnarayan

February 19, 2021

Bengaluru: As part of promoting digital learning, 2,500 classrooms of Higher Education will be converted into smart classrooms in next two months, said Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan.

Speaking after launching the newly-built gym house and inaugurating the annual cultural activities in the Government Arts College here yesterday, he said, the smart classrooms will be featured with high-speed internet, providing students with the state-of-the-art tabs and adaptation of integrated Learning Management System (LMS).

Further, it has also been aimed to convert another 5,500 classrooms to smart classes over the next six months. The LMS would make the learning process more accessible with the aid of tab and Internet facility, apart from enabling teachers to track the learning level of students, he added.

NEP from next year: Dr. Ashwathnarayan said, National Education Policy (NEP) to be implemented from the coming academic year, will give the freedom of selection of curriculum to the students themselves and they can choose the subjects of their interest and pursue learning. The NEP would also help in improving the quality of education and help students to develop knowledge. More impetus would be given on research activities in colleges.

Job creation

He said Bengaluru has achieved top ranking in the country with respect to the creation of jobs. Pharmaceutical sector alone accounts for generating 5 lakh new jobs annually. Other sectors were contributing around 2 lakh new jobs. Every year 5 lakh new members were being registered in Provident Fund accounts. This has been possible because of innovation getting utmost importance under the current dispensation, he said.