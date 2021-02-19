Centre to open Jan Aushadhi Kendras in all Govt. Hospitals: Union Minister

February 19, 2021

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries, vendors next month

Bengaluru: For the benefit of general public, Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be established in all the Government Hospitals across the country, said Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, D.V. Sadananda Gowda.

Speaking after inaugurating Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Nagarabhavi here yesterday, he said doctors must prescribe patients who come to them the medicines that are available in Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Under Chemicals Ministry, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has been formulated through which over 7,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country. The Nagarbhavi Kendra has been the 850th Kendra in the State, he added.

He said the endeavour of PM Narendra Modi was to provide quality medicine at an affordable price to poor patients. After he came to power, the PM got a survey to find out the expenditure details of the common people. The survey revealed that people spend at least 15 to 30 percent on medicines for various ailments. For this reason, one crore people was going below poverty line every year. This had prompted PM Modi to make available the medicines at affordable price.

Quality not compromised

The Union Minister said the quality of medicines available in Jan Aushadhi Kendras was on par with branded medicines, but the rates have been kept low for the sake of poor. For instance, people with blood pressure, diabetes and other ailments have to spend Rs.2,500 to Rs.3,000 if they buy medicines from the general medical shops. But the same drugs cost them Rs.200 to Rs.300 per month. The drugs supplied by the Pharmaceutical companies were subjected to strict checking by the Government. So, people can take Jan Aushadhi medicines without hesitation. Doctors must prescribe only Jan Aushadhi medicines to patients, he added.

Jan Aushadhi Week

He said Jan Aushadhi Week would be celebrated from Mar.1 during which PM Modi would interact with beneficiaries and vendors. In fact, Jan Aushadhi Kendra shopkeepers worked efficiently during COVID-19 pandemic and they deserved the appreciation of one and all, he noted.