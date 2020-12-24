26 out of 119 Britain returnees turn-up for RT-PCR test

December 24, 2020

Mysuru: As many as 26 UK returned passengers underwent RT-PCR test at a special counter opened by the District Administration at Town Hall in city this morning.

Till noon, 26 persons had given the sample and others are expected to come to the special counter before 4 pm. The COVID-19 War Room has informed all 119 passengers to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test before 4 pm today. Those who failed to turn up for testing would be identified and would be asked to adhere with directive.

Dr. Chidambara, District Vector Borne Diseases Control and Food Control Officer, who is also the COVID Nodal Officer told reporters that the collected samples are sent to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute for laboratory test. The test report would be sent to individuals by SMS. In case any person test ‘positive,’ the sample would be sent to National Institute of Virology Branch at NIMHANS, Bengaluru to ascertain whether it was the new strain of Coronavirus or not. All of them have been advised quarantine. However, the number of quarantine days would be more for those who tested positive.

Meeting held

The decision to conduct RT-PCR test was taken at a meeting conducted by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri here yesterday in the wake of emergence of a new strain of Coronavirus. She said 119 persons have arrived from Dec 1 to 20 and 18 persons on Dec. 21. In total, 137 persons have arrived here from Britain.

Rohini said all those who have returned from Dec. 21 have undergone COVID-19 test but not all of them returned before Dec. 20 have got RT-PCR test done. The test of 18 persons returned on Dec. 21 had come negative. However, all those who arrived here before Dec. 20 must get tested compulsorily. The asymptomatic and persons who had direct contact with 137 passengers must also get them tested immediately, she noted.

ZP CEO Paramesh, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, District Health Officer Dr. T. Amarnath and others attended the meeting.