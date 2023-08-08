2nd Runner-up in VTU State-level Badminton Tournament

The women’s Badminton team of GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW), Mysuru, secured second Runner-up position in the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) State-level Women Badminton Tournament 2023-2024 held at BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE) in Bengaluru. The GSSSIETW Badminton players — (kneeling from left) G. Vinutha, K.N. Anusha, Smruthi Desai, Sanjitha Harish and R. Shreya — are seen with Vishwanath, Physical Education (PE) Director, RV College of Engineering (RVCE), Bengaluru, Pratap, PE Director, RNS Institute of Technology (RNSIT), Bengaluru, B.N. Harish Gowda, PE Director, GSSSIETW, Mysuru, Ananta Padmanabha, PE Director, PES College of Engineering (PESCE), Mandya and alumni of GSSSIETW, Mysuru. Various VTU-affiliated Engineering Colleges from across Karnataka including BMSCE, RVCE, RNSIT, PES and other institutions had participated in the Tournament.
