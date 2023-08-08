2nd Runner-up in VTU State-level Badminton Tournament
Sports

2nd Runner-up in VTU State-level Badminton Tournament

August 8, 2023

The women’s Badminton team of GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW), Mysuru, secured second Runner-up position in the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) State-level Women Badminton Tournament 2023-2024 held at BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE) in Bengaluru. The GSSSIETW Badminton players — (kneeling from left) G. Vinutha, K.N. Anusha, Smruthi Desai, Sanjitha Harish and R. Shreya — are seen with Vishwanath, Physical Education (PE) Director, RV College of Engineering (RVCE), Bengaluru, Pratap, PE Director,  RNS Institute of Technology (RNSIT), Bengaluru,  B.N. Harish Gowda, PE Director, GSSSIETW, Mysuru, Ananta Padmanabha, PE Director, PES College of Engineering (PESCE), Mandya and alumni of GSSSIETW, Mysuru. Various VTU-affiliated Engineering Colleges from across Karnataka including BMSCE, RVCE, RNSIT, PES and other institutions had participated in the Tournament.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching