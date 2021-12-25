3 College students injured in road accident

December 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Three students were seriously injured after a car driven by a head constable of a Police Station in Bengaluru, allegedly hit them when they were returning from college in Malavalli of Mandya district last evening. The head constable was alone in the car and he fled the spot before a crowd gathered.

While two of the injured are critical, one is said to be extremely critical. All have been admitted at hospitals in Mysuru. Though Mandya Police refused to confirm that the car was driven by a Policeman, Department sources told Star of Mysore that the head constable is attached to Upparpet Police Station. The Malavalli Police have registered a case and have seized the car while the cop has been released on bail.

The 19-year-old students, Sharath, Shashank and Sudarshan, first B.Com students of Shanthi College of Malavalli, are the injured. Among them, Sharath is said to be very critical and is on ventilator support at Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru.

The incident occurred on the Mysuru Road near a poultry farm. While Sharath hailed from Ragibommanahalli village, Shashank hails from Malavalli town and Sudarshan is from Maganahalli village. The car which hit them (KA-01-MR-9616) was proceeding towards Bengaluru and as per eye-witnesses, the Police constable was driving at great speed.

The impact of the accident was such that the three students, who were walking by the side of the road, were thrown off up to five feet. The footage of the accident has been captured by a CCTV camera placed at a shop.

All the injured were taken to Malavalli Government Hospital and later shifted to Mysuru for advanced treatment. The condition of Sharath is said to be very critical and he is on ventilator support. He is the son of Shivakumar and Geetha and yesterday was his birthday. A cake was cut by his friends in the college and all the students and teachers had wished him.