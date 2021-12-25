ODP’s gesture to cancer patients
December 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Christmas celebrations, the Organisation for the Development of People (ODP) distributed cash and nutrient-rich food kits to 100 poor cancer patients at its premises in Bannimantap here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mysuru Bishop Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William, who is also ODP President, said that cancer patients must not get disheartened and instead should take on the disease with will power. Pointing out that the affected patient  should not be considered as a taint by the family and the society, the Bishop observed that early detection and treatment is cure for the disease. Noting that our changing lifestyles, food habits and consumption of unhealthy foods are some of the reasons for cancer, he said that precaution is key for prevention of the dreaded disease.

The Bishop distributed Rs. 3,000 cash and a food kit costing Rs. 1,500 to each of the 100 cancer patients.

ODP Vice-President Rev. Msgr. C. Rayappa, ODP Director Fr. Alex Prashanth Sequeira and others were present.

