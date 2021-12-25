Teachers should focus on personality development of students: IAS Officer

December 25, 2021

Dr. M.R. Ravi releases ‘Mukthabhandara’ study book

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that teachers should focus on personality development of their students, IAS Officer Dr. M.R. Ravi observed that teachers also have the responsibility to ensure that the student community acquires knowledge that connects it with society.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the free coaching camp for the written exam for appointment of Assistant Professors conducted by KSOU Competitive Exams Coaching Centre at Cauvery Auditorium in Mukthagangothri campus here on Dec. 22.

Pointing out that the aspirants should not join the profession only for the purpose of job, Dr. Ravi said that those who have the intention of bringing about a real change by imparting better education, should alone enter the teaching profession.

Stressing on the need for the teaching faculty to have good communication and correspondence skills, Dr. Ravi said he could not understand why a subject on communication skills has not been added in the exam syllabus.

Noting that we have to realise the difference between employment and profession, he observed that teaching should not be considered as employment but be called as a profession.

Contending that teaching methods have changed over the years with advancements in science and technology, he said that of late, virtual mode of learning has come to the fore. But he feels that the virtual mode is not that effective, he added. He also gave some tips to the aspirants on how to take up responsibilities in the teaching profession.

On the occasion, Dr. Ravi released ‘Mukthabhandara’, a study book for Assistant Professor aspirants.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar, in his address, said that a studio is getting ready for generation and supply of study materials and other supplementary learning materials through online mode to students and candidates appearing for competitive exams.

Asserting that the studio is almost complete, he said that production work of study materials is going on at present.

Pointing out that 20 hours of teaching content and text are ready right now, he said that these will be made available after the inauguration of the studio. KSOU is in touch with Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan for the inauguration of the studio, he added.

Mysuru Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash, KSOU Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna, Dean Dr. Shanmukha, Finance Officer A. Khader Pasha, Coaching Centre Co-ordinator Jainahalli Sathyanarayanagowda and others were present.