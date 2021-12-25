Big brands sale to conclude tomorrow

December 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As a Christmas offer, a three-day big brands sale from garment factory to direct retail customers has been organised at Hotel Southern Star on Vinoba Road in city since yesterday (Dec. 24).

The expo, which is open to public between 10 am to 9 pm, will conclude tomorrow (Dec. 26). Parking and entrance is free.

In order to clear the 2021 stock, a huge discount in offered on variety of readymade garments including pants, shirts, T-shirts, pullovers, jackets, lowers, bermudas, capri tops, kids wear, fancy frocks and more.