New office-bearers of UoM Alumni Association

December 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) Alumni Association got its new office-bearers at the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the Association, which took place on Dec.12 and the new office-bearers took charge on Dec.20.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar continues to be the Chief Patron of the Association, while incumbent Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar is the Ex-Officio President of the Association.

Former UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.N. Hegde – President; Former UoM and KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa and former Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Prof.S.R. Niranjana – Vice-Presidents; Prof. S. Srikantaswamy – Secretary; Prof. K. N. Amrutesh – Joint Secretary and Nandini Murthy – Treasurer.

The other elected Executive Committee members are:

Prof. N.S. Ramegowda, Prof. B.K. Jagadish, Prof. C. Naganna, Ravikumar Joshi, Dr. Krishnamurthy Chamaram, Prof. Suttur S. Malini and Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy.

The nominated members are: Abbas S. Vagh, Prof. S. Satish and Dr. M.P. Sadashiva. P. Gangadhar Gowda – Special Invitee.

The Alumni Association of the over Century-old University of Mysore came into being on Sept.9,1999 (9.9.1999) when some old students of the University formed the Association with the tag line ‘Building Bonds for the Lifetime’, under the leadership of the then Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.N. Hegde.

Later in 2016, Prof. K.S. Rangappa as the Vice-Chancellor then, gave a new dimension to the Association and since then, the Association has been holding various programmes and activities for the growth of the University.

The Association has been giving scholarship to rural students, poor students and is lending a helping hand for teaching and non-teaching faculty.

The Association Office is located at E-4, Professors Quarters, Opposite Fire Brigade, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru.