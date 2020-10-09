3-member technical team inspects Chamundi Hill, Palace

October 9, 2020

To submit report on Dasara crowd to CM this evening; Final decision tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: A three-member technical team headed by Dr. Sudarshan, Chairman, COVID-19 State Technical Advisory Committee, visited the city this morning and held consultations with officials of various Departments in connection with Dasara-2020.

First, the technical team visited Chamundi Hill where Dasara festival will be formally inaugurated on Oct. 17 and inspected the space meant for putting dais, shamiana and parking lot. Then, the Committee members visited the Palace, the venue of cultural programmes and also starting point of Jumboo Savari procession. This time, the procession will be taken within the Palace premises in view of the pandemic.

The team also interacted with the officials concerned and took their opinion on the scale of Nada Habba in view of spurt in Corona positive cases in the district.

The Panel will record its findings in a form of report and then submit it to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa this evening for necessary action.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar and District Minister S.T. Somashekar will hold a crucial meeting tomorrow where a final decision on the number of people to be allowed inside the Palace and other things will be taken.

The technical team has been sent by the State Government to visit Mysuru to take stock of prevailing situation and then to recommend on holding celebrations in Palace.

More importantly, the Panel will suggest whether it was safe to allow 2,500 persons inside the Palace to witness Jumboo Savari procession on Oct. 26, and around 1,500 persons in Palace premises to watch cultural events for nine days from Oct. 17.

Earlier when the team members arrived at the DC’s Office, Assistant Commissioner N.S. Venkataraju received them. Later, they were briefed by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on the current COVID-19 situation in city and district. The AC accompanied the team to Chamundi Hill and the Palace which inspected arrangements for Nada Habba.

Dr. Sudarshan told reporters that they had come to see the prevailing situation in the city and district in view of Dasara festival which will begin next week. They had a brief meeting with the DC on arrangements made to treat COVID-19 patients. “We are submitting our report to the Government by evening,” he said.

When the team visited Palace, T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Director, Mysore Palace Board, received Dr. Sudarshan, Chairman, COVID-19 State Technical Advisory Committee, Dr. Lokesh Alahari, Member and Dr. Mohammed Sharif, Member-Secretary, and showed them the places where cultural programmes are scheduled to be held and the chairs will be put for the audience to witness Jumboo Savari. The team was also briefed about the arrangements made by the Board inside the Palace on Vijayadashami Day.

Biggest challenge

It may be mentioned here that holding Dasara festival in Mysuru has become a biggest challenge for the State Government in view of spike in Corona positive cases in the last two months. Mysuru stands second in Karnataka after Bengaluru in recording the maximum number of Corona positive cases and deaths. It is learnt that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has tentatively agreed to allow 250 persons atop the Hill for Dasara inauguration.

Recently, Dr. Sudhakar held a review meeting in city and this was followed by another meeting by Minister Somashekar. On Thursday, the CM held a video-conference with DCs of ten districts, including Mysuru, which have been categorised as ‘Corona hotspot.’