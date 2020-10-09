Pourakarmikas on rotational stir

October 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Council meeting held yesterday did not take any concrete decision on direct credit of wages which they have been demanding for long, MCC Contract Pourakarmikas under the banner of MCC Permanent and Contract Pourakarmika Maha Sangha, continued their rotational stir for the second day today in front of the MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, the Sangha office-bearer Palaniswamy said that over 700 contract Pourakarmikas are working for the MCC without the benefit of direct wage credit system and we are demanding introduction of the same.

Maintaining that the direct credit system will help the Government save crores of rupees annually and also helps in maintaining transparency in wage payment, he said it is unfortunate that the MCC Council had failed to approve it.

Continuing, he said that as part of intensifying the stir, a meeting of Pourakarmika leaders of all other local bodies at the taluk-level in the district has been convened this evening, during which the future course of action will be decided. The meeting is also likely to pass a resolution on striking work completely during Dasara in entire Mysuru district to press for fulfilment of their demand, Palaniswamy pointed out and added that a clear picture on the next course of action will emerge after the meeting.