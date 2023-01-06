37th outlet of Mahalakshmi Sweets inaugurated in J.P. Nagar

Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets, city’s well-known sweetmeat shop with many outlets across the city and other places, opened its 37th outlet at 10th Main, near Gobbalimara in J.P. Nagar here recently. Mahalakshmi Sweets Chairman Shivakumar performed puja and inaugurated the outlet along with Managing Director Nithin Shivakumar.
Typical Indian sweets, full of ghee and excessive sugar recipe for teeth, diabetes and related cardiac on set of illnesses.
The only beneficiaries are dentists and private hospitals who together fleece the idiotic patients who are the customers of these sweet shops!
