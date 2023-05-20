40 percent drop in blood donations in Mysuru

May 20, 2023

Shortage disrupts collection of blood for surgeries and other medical conditions

Mysore/Mysuru: Blood transfusion service is an essential component of healthcare. While the post-COVID pandemic scenario has contributed a downward spiral in blood donors, the situation has not improved yet and Mysuru is witnessing a 40 percent shortage, despite fewer COVID cases in the last few months.

Several blood collecting organisations said donations had dipped to one-third of what was being collected in 2019 and the situation has not improved. The shortage of blood is directly affecting patients who are readying for surgeries and pregnant women who need to undergo emergency surgeries. The demand for blood traditionally comes from trauma cases, antenatal and surgeries or treatments.

The decline has been linked to closure of degree and other educational institutions due to examinations, lack of blood donation camps and also a public hesitancy stemming from past infections and post-COVID complications. Amid shortages, many patients have been asked to bring their own donors — family or friends.

Over 84 percent of blood donations are collected through voluntary non-remunerated donors. In Mysuru, there are eight blood banks and the overall shortage is pegged at 40 percent. At the K.R. Hospital Blood Bank, over six blood donation camps were held every month earlier and these camps have come down to just two to three now.

Earlier, 250 to 300 units of blood used to be collected through such camps but now the collection has been reduced to 130 to 150 units. Blood shortages are especially high during March-July, during exams and vacations, when the number of voluntary donors and blood donation camps falls. These days, new avenues like social media are being used to attract more voluntary donors.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, District Secretary of Red Cross Society S.S. Vaidyanath said that there has been no mass blood donation camps in the last two months. “Yes, there is a 40 percent shortage and we are in continuous touch with the donors and their family members. Also, there is a declining trend of voluntary donors. Many NGOs and voluntary organisations usually would organise blood donation camps and this year they have taken a hit,” he explained.

Even politicians and the local MLAs would organise blood donation camps but this year, their hands were tied due to the imposition of the election model code of conduct. “We are organising the World Blood Donors Day on June 14 and we are conducting a series of awareness programmes and we hope that the shortage situation will ease then,” Vaidyanath added.

‘Situation to improve after June’

This is holiday and exam season and as such, mass blood donation camps have not been organised. But we have ensured that the in-patients of the hospital are not impacted due to the blood shortage. Every day, we need 50 to 60 units of blood and we are getting them from registered donors and their contacts. Many camps including NCC and NSS will be held soon after the colleges begin and the situation will improve.

—Dr. B.S. Manjunath, K.R. Hospital Blood Bank Officer