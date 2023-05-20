Term of MCC Corporators to end in October

May 20, 2023

Five-year term saw 4 women Mayors and one Deputy

Shivakumar may continue as Mysuru Mayor till Oct. 5

Mysore/Mysuru: With the five-year term of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Corporators coming to an end this October, questions are being raised on whether the elections will be held before the current term concludes.

The last MCC polls was held on Aug.31, 2018 and the counting of votes was taken up on Sept.3. All the elected Corporators then had taken oath of office on Oct.5, 2018 following which the Mayoral polls of the first tenure for one year took place on Nov.17, when Pushpalatha Jagannath of the Congress was elected the Mayor and Shafi Ahmed as her deputy. She was later succeeded by Tasneem of the JD(S), who became the Mayor at a young age. Subsequently, Rukmini Madegowda became the Mayor in the third term, when she was disqualified by the Karnataka High Court and as such her Mayoral term was cut short to just three months.

After Rukmini’s disqualification, Anwar Baig, who was Deputy Mayor then, functioned as Acting Mayor from May 26, 2021 to Aug. 25, 2021.

Thereafter, Sunanda Palanetra became the first ever Mayor from the BJP and held the post from Aug. 25, 2021 to Sept. 6, 2022.

Later, Shivakumar, also of the BJP, occupied the post in the Mayoral polls held on Sept.6, 2022 and has continued to function as Mayor with Dr. G. Roopa of the BJP as his deputy.

The speciality of this five-year term is that the MCC saw as many as 4 women Mayors and one Deputy Mayor. The tenure of the current Mayor and Deputy Mayor comes to an end on Sept.6, 2023 and it is to be seen whether the MCC polls will be held on time later this year, now as a new Congress Government has taken over in the State.

Sources in Municipal Administration Department said that Mayor Shivakumar and his Deputy Dr. Roopa may continue for one more month (till Oct.5) as the term (2018-2023) of the current MCC is scheduled to come to an end on Oct.5. With this possible extension, Mayor Shivakumar may get another chance to take part in Dasara.