Noted Ophthalmologist Dr. K. Bhujang Shetty no more

May 20, 2023

Family donates 2 eyes of the late doctor to 2 recipients

Bengaluru: Noted Ophthalmologist Dr. K. Bhujang Shetty, aged 69, passed away in Bengaluru last evening. Sources indicate that he suffered a severe cardiac arrest and subsequently passed away at a private hospital in Yeshwanthpur.

Dr. Bhujang Shetty held the position of Chairman at Narayana Nethralaya, a renowned super specialty eye hospital in Rajajinagar. He was a close relative of Dr. Devi Shetty, a renowned cardiac surgeon and the Founder of Narayana Health.

This morning, the mortal remains were taken to Narayana Nethralaya for the public to pay their last respects. Family sources said that the eyes of the late doctor were donated to two recipients.

Dr. Bhujang Shetty completed his medical course in 1978 at Bangalore Medical College, where he also pursued his ophthalmology residency at Minto Ophthalmic Hospital in 1982. Following his training, he established a small clinic in the 1980s, which eventually grew into Narayana Nethralaya. He served as a cataract and phacoemulsification surgeon.

Dr. Shetty played a significant role as an advocate for eye donation. In 1994, he successfully enlisted the support of Kannada film legend Dr. Rajkumar for the cause, leading to the establishment of Dr. Rajkumar Eye Bank.

This initiative received a substantial pledge from the late actor to donate his eyes after his demise. Over the years, the eye bank has made a positive impact by restoring vision for numerous individuals. The family of Dr. Rajkumar, as well as Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, generously donated their eyes to the eye bank following their demise.

Siddharamaiah, Shivakumar, Bommai condole

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, CM Siddharamaiah took to his Twitter account to acknowledge Dr. Shetty’s significant contributions, describing him as a beacon of hope for millions of individuals and their families whose sight was restored through his expertise. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar also mourned the loss of Dr. Shetty, emphasising his immense service in the field of healthcare.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai acknowledged Dr. Shetty’s remarkable work in bringing light into the lives of countless visually impaired individuals.