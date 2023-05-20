Over 12,000 students appear for CET in city

May 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day K-CET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) for admission to Under-Graduate professional courses in Karnataka, got off to a smooth start in all the 29 exam centres of the city. A total of 12,492 students are attending the K-CET in city.

K-CET is a State-level entrance exam conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for admission to professional courses like Engineering/Technology, B. Pharma, D. Pharma, Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary Sciences, in the colleges of Karnataka.

On the first day today, Biology paper was held in the morning session (10.30 am to 11.50 am) and Mathematics in the afternoon session (2.30 pm to 3.50 pm). Each paper was for 60 marks.

Tomorrow (May 21), Physics and Chemistry papers for 60 marks each will be held. The Kannada exam only for students coming under C and D categories will take place on May 22.

The exam was conducted under tight Police security at all centres. City Police have clamped prohibitory orders in 200 mts. radius of all the exam centres from 6 am till 6 pm on both the days, as a security measure. Also, all photocopy shops located in the vicinity of the exam centres have been ordered to shut down on both the days.

DDPUE Nagamma visited some of the exam centres and supervised the conduct of exam.