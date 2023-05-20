Over 12,000 students appear for CET in city
News

Over 12,000 students appear for CET in city

May 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day K-CET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) for admission to Under-Graduate professional courses in Karnataka, got off to a smooth start in all the 29 exam centres of the city. A total of 12,492 students are attending the K-CET in city.

K-CET  is a State-level entrance exam conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for admission to professional courses like Engineering/Technology, B. Pharma, D. Pharma, Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary Sciences, in the colleges of Karnataka.

On the first day today, Biology paper was held in the morning session (10.30 am to 11.50 am) and Mathematics in the afternoon session (2.30 pm to 3.50 pm). Each paper was for 60 marks.

Tomorrow (May 21), Physics and Chemistry papers for 60 marks each will be held. The Kannada exam only for students coming under C and D categories will take place on May 22.

The exam was conducted under tight Police security at all centres. City Police have clamped prohibitory orders in 200 mts. radius of all the exam centres from 6 am till 6 pm on both the days, as a security measure. Also, all photocopy shops located in the vicinity of the exam centres have been ordered to shut down on both the days.

DDPUE Nagamma visited some of the exam centres and supervised the conduct of exam.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching