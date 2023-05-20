Speech after swearing-in: Rahul promises clean Govt.

May 20, 2023

Bengaluru: In another deviation from the tradition of swearing-in ceremonies where speeches are not usually held, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the gathering, thanking the State public on behalf of the party and leaders. He promised that the five promises made during the elections will become laws in the first Cabinet meeting of the new Government.

“After Congress’ victory, many things were written as to how Congress won this election, different analyses were done but I want to say that Congress won because we stood with the poor, Dalits and Adivasis, minorities and backwards. We had truth and poor people with us,” he noted.

“We know the problems you’ve faced in the last five years. The BJP had power, money and everything else. But the public of Karnataka defeated them, their corruption, and their hate,” he said.

“We made five promises — Rs. 2,000 monthly assistance to women heads of all families, 200 units of power to all households, Rs. 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs. 1,500 for diploma holders, 10 kg rice per person per month for BPL families and free travel for women in the State public transport buses. We don’t make fake promises. We do what we promise,” he added.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed the gathering and committed to the people that all the guarantees will be fulfilled.