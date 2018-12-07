5,000 footfalls daily at MyBuild-18

Mysuru: The six-day MyBuild-18 exhibition at the Maharaja’s College Grounds is recording good footfalls daily with nearly 5,000 people visiting it from morning to evening.

The exhibition will be open till Dec.10 from 10 am to 9 pm and people who are interested in buying or decorating homes along with families are visiting in large numbers. The entry fee is Rs.20, said MyBuild-18 Chairman K.M. Raghunath, speaking to Star of Mysore, here this morning.

There are 161 stalls and three blocks called the Platinum, Diamond and Entertainment along with a food zone. The whole place is centrally air-conditioned and German tent technology is used to cover the place, he said.

The stalls exhibit steel pipes, cements, wooden floors, latest plumbing and sanitary wares, tiles, dry walls, cement blocks, generator sets, home decors, water solutions, saplings, mosquito and insect screens and other building materials like M-sand, besides cars and two-wheelers are also on display, he said.

The new technology building materials include UPVC doors and windows, prefabricated structures which help in building low cost houses. There is almost 20 to 30 per cent reduction in cost if prefabricated materials are used in house construction, said Raghunath.

Asked about the cost, he said that if a conventional house built on a 30ftx40ft site would cost around Rs.30 lakh, the same would cost anywhere between Rs.22 lakh – Rs.25 lakh. Moreover the time required to construct such houses is hardly 15 to 30 days, he pointed out.

Are there any prefabricated houses constructed in Mysuru? It has not yet caught on here, but already there are many houses being built in Bengaluru, he added.

In the entertainment zone, there are competitions daily for kids between one year and 15 years and the prizes will be distributed to the winners at the valedictory function to be held on Dec.10, he said.