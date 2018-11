H.N. Ananth Kumar celebrated his 59th birthday on Sept. 22 this year at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, New York, along with his family members.

He cut a cake in the presence of his wife Tejaswini, brother H.N. Nanda Kumar and a few others. Ananth Kumar’s birthday, according to official records, is on July 22.

However, members of his family and friends celebrate it on his actual date of birth — Sept. 22.