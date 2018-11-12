Malabar opens new showroom at Dharwad

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one among the top five jewellery brands in the world, is on an expansion spree. Picture shows Kannada film actor Roaring Star Srimurali inaugurating the new Malabar showroom at Dharwad on Nov.4 in the presence of Malabar Group MD O. Asher, Regional Head for Karnataka Iflu Rahman and other Management Heads of Malabar Group. The new spacious showroom at Jubilee Heights, near Jubilee Circle, beside Oswal Tower, Dharwad, showcases the latest collection in gold, diamond, precious stones, platinum, watches and silver.
Photo News
