Car damages balustrades on Sayyaji Rao Road
Photo News

Car damages balustrades on Sayyaji Rao Road

A Maruti Swift car reportedly rammed into the ornamental balustrades on Sayyaji Rao Road here this morning damaging a few balustrades. Devaraja Police, who arrived at the spot, have collected the photos and registration number of the car from eye witnesses to trace the owner of the car. Meanwhile, MCC staff, who also arrived at the spot, inspected the place to take future course of action on replacing the damaged balustrades. No complaint was registered when we went to press.

November 12, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching