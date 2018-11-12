Excel in Inter-Collegiate Softball Championship
ATME Boys Softball Team won the ‘VTU Rest of Benagaluru Zone and Inter Zone Inter-Collegiate Softball Championship 2018-19’ organised by SJMIT Chitradurga in its College campus recently, for 5th time in succession. In the final, ATME Mysuru beat NIE Mysuru by 10-3. The winning team — (standing) Prashanth, Nischith, Yashwanth, Sumanth, Santhosh, Chirag, Bhuvan, Chandhu, Surya and Pavan; (sitting) Adharsh, Harshith, Pramath, Vedith, Prashanth, Jayanth, Chandan and Dhananjaya — is seen with Principal Dr. L. Basavaraj, PE Director M.P. Muralidhar and Team Manager H.G. Nandeesh.

Picture below shows ATME girls softball team that secured runners-up position at ‘VTU Single Zone Inter-Collegiate Softball Championship 2018-19’ for the second time in succession. In the runners-up match, ATME beat Acharya IT, Bengaluru. Seen are (standing) Lavanya, Tejaswini, Sangeetha, Monica, Rachana, Pallavi, Sindhu, Varsha and Navya; (sitting) Preethi, Hithashree, Megana Urs (Captain), Prapulla, Meghana Reddy and Chandu.

November 12, 2018

