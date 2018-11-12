Winners of Inter-School Basketball Tournament

At the Inter-School Basketball Tournament hosted by St. Joseph’s Central School, Yelwal, in association with Mysore Sahodaya School Complex, St. Joseph’s Central School Yelwal emerged winners. DAV School emerged runners-up. The victorious team led by Captain C. Prathik is seen receiving the trophy from the chief guest during the valedictory Krishna Bangera, Principal of Podar International School and President of MSSC; Elizabeth S. Thomas, Principal and Rev. Fr. Sudhakar, Priest in-Charge. Other team members, HMs and PE Teachers were present on the occasion.
Photo News
