7 vehicles dumping waste in city outskirts seized: Rs.15,000 fine imposed

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has seized seven vehicles which were found dumping garbage in different parts of city thus spoiling the beauty of city since the past 15 days. The MCC officials apart from seizing the vehicles have imposed a total of Rs. 15,000 as fine from them.

The waste, including building debris, meat and garage waste were found being dumped in the open spaces on Ring Road, Thandi Sadak Road and other roads coming under MCC limits. This dumping had continued unabated thus marring the beauty of the cleanest city.

Seeing the alarming increase in waste dumping and the report regarding this issue published in SOM, the MCC officials had instructed the Health Inspectors and the Abhaya team to take stringent action against such people dumping waste.

A few, who were found dumping waste in the open spaces on Hebbal Ring Road were caught red-handed by the MCC officials and since the last 15 days, two goods autorickshaws, two tractors, one lorry, two Tata Ace vehicles have been seized.

The MCC officials have registered 15 cases, collected fines from the owners and have released the vehicles.

The officials have decided to intensify the drive in the coming days and impose double the fine besides seizing the vehicles.

Patrolling to increase: Most of the Ring Roads in Mysuru city come under various Gram Panchayat limits.

Hence, the building debris, animal waste from the meat shops, garage waste and other hazardous waste are being dumped alongside the Ring Roads. The Gram Panchayats have not taken any steps to prevent this illegal dumping. This has resulted in the garbage collectors dumping waste on the roadside with impunity.

This ugly sight was causing discomfort to the visitors to this garden city. In the light of this, the MCC has decided to increase its patrolling.

Information Network: The waste is dumped generally early in the morning or late in the night and the MCC officials have directed the informers to give information when the waste is being dumped along with the registration number and also if possible a photo of the vehicle.

Action taken…

Action is being taken against those who are dumping waste illegally. Cases have been registered against those who have not only dumped waste in open spaces but also alongside the ring road. Along with maintaining the cleanliness and increasing the beauty of the city, strict action needs to be taken. Realising the need for this, patrolling has been intensified. The Health Inspectors in all the zones have been working hard. Stringent action will be taken in the coming days.

—Dr. D.G. Nagaraju, Health Officer, MCC