Girl dies after falling from moving bike

Madikeri: A 26-year-old girl, who was riding pillion on a bike, was killed after she fell from the moving bike on Abbey Falls Road here yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Bhavya, a resident of Harangi Heruru village in Kushalnagar.

The incident: Yesterday, one Naveen Kumar, a resident of Bajjegundi in Somwarpet taluk, had come along with his friend Mohan to the RTO Office here.

After getting his Driving Licence (DL) renewed, the two visited Madikeri town where Naveen met Bhavya, an aquaintance. Meanwhile, Naveen and Bhavya decided to visit Abbey Falls and the two were riding towards the Falls on Naveen’s Apache bike (KA-12-R-2092) with Mohan following them on another bike.

When Naveen took a turn in front of the RTO office to proceed on Abbey Falls Road, he lost control of the bike resulting in both Naveen and Bhavya falling down from the bike. Bhavya, who sustained severe head injuries, died on the spot, while Naveen escaped with minor injuries. Mohan, who was following them also fell down and sustained minor injuries.

Madikeri Rural Police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the body of Bhavya to Madikeri District Hospital and registered a case.

Car collides head-on with bike

In another road mishap, a car collided head-on with a bike near Balekaadu Estate on Madikeri-Kushalnagar Road resulting in the riders sustaining serious injuries.

The injured have been identified as Gani and Pranitha, who are undergoing treatment at Madikeri District Hospital.

The injured were proceeding from Suntikoppa side, when a car coming from Madikeri side collided with the bike head-on.

The injured were rushed to Suntikoppa Community Health Centre, where they were provided first-aid and later shifted to Madikeri District Hospital in an ambulance.

Suntikoppa Police have registered a case in this regard.

In yet another road mishap, passengers travelling in an autorickshaw sustained injuries when a car hit the auto near Makkanduru.

Madikeri Rural Police have registered a case in this regard.