7th leg of WPGT-2024 teed-off in JWGC
Sports

7th leg of WPGT-2024 teed-off in JWGC

June 13, 2024

Day-1 of the 7th leg Women’s Professional Golf Tournament (WPGT)-2024 witnessed 32 golfers teeing-off in Round 1 at JWGC Golf Course in city, this morning.

While Amandeep Drall and Gaurika Bishnoi where the first to tee-off at 8 am, city’s Vidhatri Urs, who has turned professional through this tournament, teed-off at 9.05 am along with Ahuja and Anaggha Venkatesh.

The tournament, being played in 54 holes stroke-play format, carries prize money of Rs. 12 lakh.

Today being Round 1, the subsequent two rounds will be held tomorrow (June 14) and on June 15.

While a lot of focus is on Vidhatri Urs, the tournament will also see the experienced Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall and Gaurika Bishnoi vying for the top position.

The 8th leg of WPGT-2024 will be held at Bangalore Golf Club from Dec. 17 to 20.

Searching