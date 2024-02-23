7th Pay Commission: Govt. employees may get 24 percent wage hike

February 23, 2024

Bengaluru: Even as the Seventh Pay Commission constituted by the State Government for wage revision of Government employees, is yet to submit its report, it is said that the State Government will have to incur an additional annual expenditure of Rs.15,431 crore if the wages of Government employees are hiked by 24 percent, in keeping with the anticipated recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission. This additional burden also finds a mention in the State budget which was presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on Feb.16.

The Seventh Pay Commission is expected to submit its report by Mar.15, which is the deadline set by the State Government. According to Government estimates, the wage bill of Government employees for the year 2023-24 was Rs.65,003 crore. However, following the likely revision, the Government has to set aside Rs. 80,434 crore for the year 2024-25, which means an increase of Rs. 15,431 crore from that of the previous financial year.

The wage bill for the year 2022-23 was Rs. 50,061 crore and the subsequent financial year (2023-24) recorded a hike of 17 percent. Now, the wage bill expenditure for the year 2024-25 is projected at Rs. 80,434 crore, which means a 24 percent hike when compared to 2023-24.