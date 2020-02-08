85th Kannada Literary Meet concludes at Kalaburagi

February 8, 2020

Kalaburagi: The three-day 85th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Kalaburagi, considered the hub of Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad-Karnataka region), drew to a close on Friday with the meet passing six resolutions at an open session.

The six resolutions included: Imparting education in Kannada medium in Government and Private Schools; Setting right the shortcomings in Article 371(J) of the Constitution at the earliest; Effective implementation of the special status accorded to Kalyana Karnataka region; Implementation of Dr. D.M. Nanjundappa Committee Report on removal of regional imbalances; Development of historical monuments in Kalyana Karnataka and Non-closure of Kannada Schools in border areas.

The Literary Meet, chaired by Dr. H.S. Venkatesh Murthy, also condemned Andhra Pradesh Government’s decision to close down Kannada Schools and the Maharashtra Government for raking up the border issue. He said that the Mahajan Report is final in this regard. Urging the Karnataka Government to take steps for implementation of the Report, the Sammelana President sought the establishment of Purandaradasa Authority.

Sammelana President Dr. H.S. Venkatesh Murthy addressing during 85th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Kalaburagi.

Earlier, film-maker B. Suresh spoke against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at a session on Cinema and Kannada Literature.

Film Producer S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu said Producers are entering into film industry just for fun without any commitment. Urging the Producers to have commitment for the development of Kannada land, language and literature, he appealed the people to watch Kannada films instead of being glued to social media.

Delivering the valedictory address, former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that all Kannadigas must unite for protection of our land, language and culture.

Stressing on the need for creating an atmosphere where non-Kannadigas too live very much like Kannadigas, the former CM said that Kannadigas must be firm when it comes to retaining supremacy in our land.

Next Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Haveri

On the second day of the Sammelana on Thursday, Kannada Sahitya Parishat Chairman Dr. Manu Baligar announced that the next Meet will be held at Haveri. The 86th Sammelana may take place by the end of this year or early next year, he added.

