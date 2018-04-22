920 candidates file nominations so far in State
Bengaluru: The total number of nominations for May 12 election to Karnataka Legislative Assembly is inching towards the four-figure mark and so far, 920 candidates have filed their papers till Saturday, after the notification was issued on April 17. Out of 920, 48 candidates have filed papers from Mysuru district.

According to official sources, in all 377 Independents, among others, have filed their nomination so far, followed by Congress 147, JD(S) 115, BJP 140, CPM 11 in the 224-member  Assembly House.

Today being Sunday, the process of filing nomination may reach peak on Monday and Tuesday as April 24 is the last day. Scrutiny will be taken up on April 25 and withdrawal is allowed till April 27.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who has already filed his nomination papers in his home segment Chamundeshwari, will also file his nomination for Badami seat on April 24.

Former Chief Minister and State JD(S) President H.D. Kumaraswamy is also contesting from two constituencies and  has filed nomination for Ramanagaram and Channapatna seats.

April 22, 2018

