Officers undergo training in election process

Mysuru: To ensure proper and sanctity of electoral process and the smooth conduct of elections, all election-related officers, including Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers underwent training on the election procedures at various centres in city this morning.

Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers will hold crucial posts during elections.

Officials who were trained are KAS officials holding important posts in the State administration. Some of them hold posts of Tahsildar, Special Land Acquisition Officer, Joint Director, Dy. Director and Assistant Director.

Training was held at St. Joseph’s Primary and High School at Jayalakshmipuram for polling officials of Chamundeshwari Constituency, JSS College on Ooty Road for Narasimharaja (NR) Constituency, Maharani’s College for Commerce and Management at Paduvarahalli for Chamaraja Constituency and Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall for Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) T. Yogesh, conducted training at JSS College on Ooty Road for polling officials of NR Constituency. The training included practical rehearsals on the various steps involved in the conduct of elections.

Power Point presentations on various steps involved in the conduct of polling was also held and the usage of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine was conducted be giving a demonstration to the poll officials to make them understand better.

Officials need to know about the EVM technology and be thorough with rules as they are expected to take quick decisions and be decisive on the spot, the trainers said. Deputy Commissioner Darpan Jain, who is also the District Electoral Officer, visited all the four training centers in city and the training programme was being videographed by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, a committee headed by DHO Dr. B. Basavaraju has been formed to oversee issues pertaining to election work and to depute substitute officials in case the earlier deputed official complains of sickness.

There are 11 Constituencies in the district with 2,952 polling booths and 17,053 polling staff. Training was held across the district for all the 11 constituencies.