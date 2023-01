January 25, 2023

A. Haroon (65), a senior photographer and a resident of Azeez Sait Main Road in Shanthinagar, passed away yesterday afternoon following brief illness in city.

He leaves behind two sons, one daughter, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Dargahi Masjid on Sawday Road after Maghrib Salath followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle.