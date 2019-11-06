Aadhaar Seva Kendra opens in Vijayanagar

November 6, 2019

Mysuru: Availing Aadhaar services has just got easier in city. Mysuru’s first Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK), operated by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has now begun its operations in Vijayanagar First Stage. The office, located at #532, CCK Complex, New Kalidasa Road, Opposite MUDA Complex, has started functioning from Nov. 1, the Kannada Rajyotsava Day.

Aadhaar card holders can book an online appointment at ask.uidai.gov.in to update their address, mobile number and other details. The UIDAI has styled these ASK centres on the lines of the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) where also one needs to book an online appointment to avail related services.

The new Aadhaar centre has the capacity to handle up to 1,000 requests daily and it is open from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm every day with a lunch break between 1.30 pm and 2 pm. If one is enrolling for a new Aadhaar card, there is no fee. But updating any detail in the existing Aadhaar database is charged Rs. 50.

To ease pressure: The new centre is expected to ease pressure on Aadhaar Updating Centres, Post Offices, designated banks, Spandana Kendras and MysoreOne/KarnatakaOne Centres.

Long queues are witnessed every day at these centres where people stand in queues as early as 5.30 am, a painstaking process for people especially women and senior citizens. These centres can handle a maximum of 40 to 50 requests per day unlike the new Aadhaar Kendra which can handle rush.

Since Aadhaar is made mandatory for a lot of services (36 Government services including scholarships, caste certificate, income certificate, family tree, cultivation certificate) including for filing Income Tax returns, these centres have started squeaking under the pressure of increased footfalls.

Online booking process

While booking an online appointment for the Mysuru centre, one must first select the centre where you want an appointment after which you click on ‘Proceed to Book Appointment’. One also needs to do a onetime registration with phone number. He/ she will then get the option to either update Aadhaar data or apply for a new enrolment.

To avail the services, one can choose a date and time of his/ her choice depending on availability. Besides enrolling for a new Aadhaar card, one can also update name, address, mobile number, email id, date of birth and gender. One can also update biometric details like photo, fingerprint and iris.

114 centres across India

The Mysuru Centre was opened by UIDAI as part of its project to open 114 such centres in 53 cities across India at an estimated cost of Rs. 300 to Rs. 400 crore, offering more convenience to people who have an Aadhaar Card or want to obtain one. According to new rules, even NRIs with valid Indian passport can also apply for Aadhaar cards on arrival, without the 182-day waiting period.

16 computers, 25 personnel

At the Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Vijayanagar Mysuru, there are over 25 dedicated personnel to manage the rush and there are 16 computers with advanced systems and 16 operators. Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, R.B. Srikanth, Technical Manager of the Centre said that while other Aadhaar updation and enrolment centres including designated banks can only handle 40 to 50 applicants per day, the spacious Aadhaar Seva Kendra can handle up to 1,000 people every day.

“We have spacious waiting lounge with comfortable seats and the centre functions every day. The new centre seeks to provide more touch points to the public for availing Aadhaar enrolment and updation services,” he said. The Centre is headed by Col. (Rtd.) N.G. Krishnaprasad who is the Manager and M.E. Chethan is the Operations Manager. “People can avail Aadhaar related services like enrolment and updation of address, name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email, photo, and biometric details (fingerprint & Iris),” Srikanth added.

Details that can be updated

UIDAI has stated that an individual needs to enrol for Aadhaar only once. The process involves demographic and biometric de-duplication and only a single Aadhaar card is issued against one individual.

Aadhaar details such as photo, biometric, address, mobile or email Id, name, gender, date of birth can be changed. UIDAI has stated that no documents are required for biometrics, mobile number, gender, and email id.

If one wants to update name, address and date of birth on Aadhaar card, one needs to submit documents — proof of identity, proof of address, proof of date of birth, passport and voter ID are among the common documents that can be used for proof of identity, proof of address and date of birth.

