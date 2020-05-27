Aadhaar Seva Kendra re-opens at Saraswathipuram with strict COVID safety measures

May 27, 2020

Online appointment via ask1.uidai.gov.in. must for update or enrolment

Vijayanagar Aadhaar Seva Kendra to give online appointments through ask2.uidai.gov.in from tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) at Saraswathipuram (above Blue Dart Couriers, Kamakshi Hospital Road) has re-opened today (May 27) and the Aadhaar Seva Kendra at Vijayanagar I Stage (CCK Complex, New Kalidasa Road, opposite MUDA Complex) will start giving online appointments from tomorrow (May 28). The below measures will be strictly followed at both the Kendras in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak:

• People are advised to take an online appointment for carrying out update or enrolment for Aadhaar card.

• Appointment can be booked from the link ask1.uidai.gov.in (Saraswathipuram ASK) and through ask2.uidai.gov.in (Vijayanagar ASK).

• It is mandatory for citizens to carry the printout of the Appointment Slip when visiting the ASK. Persons without the slip will not be permitted to enter the ASK.

• Residents are requested to come to the ASK 5 minutes before their appointment time.

• While standing in queue or waiting for entry, applicants should maintain a minimum distance of 2 metres from each other and avoid crowding near the door.

• Only 400 bookings will be attended daily from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm to avoid crowding.

• Applicants must have Aarogya Setu app in their mobile phone.

• It is compulsory to wear a mask properly at all times when in the ASK. Persons without mask will not be permitted entry.

• Mask may only be removed if any staff member wants to check your identity or while taking your photograph.

• Residents who show any visible symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough, fever, etc., will not be permitted entry and will be requested to visit the ASK when they are cured.

• Every applicant will be asked to undergo thermal screening, sanitise his/her hands before entering the ASK; will also have to provide details such as name, address, mobile number, etc.

• Only the person for whom update or enrolment of Aadhaar card is required will be permitted to enter the ASK. Exceptions will only be made in case of very senior citizens, children below 16 years and specially-abled persons.

• Once inside the ASK, residents should remain seated on alternate chairs to ensure social distancing, till they are called to the relevant counter.• It is necessary to carry all original supporting documents for update or enrolment, according to a press release from Col. N.G. Krishna Prasad (Retd.), Centre Manager, ASKs Vijayanagar and Saraswathipuram, Mysuru [Ph: 0821-4000022 or Mob:76075-15716].