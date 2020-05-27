New District Hospital turns out to be a boon for COVID-19 patients

May 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The New District Hospital on KRS road, Metagalli, has turned out to be a boon for COVID-19 affected patients of Mysuru district.

Following the outbreak of the deadly Novel Coronavirus pandemic in the district in March, the District authorities had turned Jayadeva Cardiology Hospital block in K.R. Hospital premises which was vacant after it as shifted to a new premises on KRS road, into a COVID-19 Hospital by setting up Isolation Wards.

But as the number of patients began to rise, the District Administration and the Health authorities, fearing the spread of the deadly virus, decided to stop all other medical services in K.R. Hospital taking into consideration the health and safety of the patients.

Later the authorities decided to convert the yet to start New District Hospital on KRS Road into designated COVID-19 Hospital by providing necessary medical infrastructure, including Ventilator facility and sufficient number of beds to handle a large number of patients. The New District Hospital was inaugurated by Health Minister B. Sriramulu only in February this year, sans any equipment, other medical infrastructure and staff then.

With utmost medical and nursing care, all the 90 COVID-19 patients admitted to the Hospital have been completely cured and discharged. However, two new patients who were tested positive for the virus later on, are undergoing treatment at the hospital now.

With successful cure of all the 90 patients, the District Hospital has earned the distinction of curing all without any fatality. As the Hospital is strategically located, it has easy accessibility for patients and their attendants, ambulances, other health department vehicles and staff for moving around.

Many Doctors, Nurses and other paramedical staff are of the opinion that this Hospital is probably the first Hospital of its kind in the State. The Hospital is always maintained clean and tidy and regularly sanitised. Once the threat of COVID-19 pandemic ends, the Hospital can start providing all other medical services as it is equipped with all necessary infrastructure now, thanks to the Novel Coronavirus !