AAP seeks solution to end problems faced by Maharani’s Hostel inmates
News

AAP seeks solution to end problems faced by Maharani’s Hostel inmates

January 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mysuru, has urged the authorities concerned to end the problems faced by the inmates of Maharani’s College Hostel. Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city recently, AAP Mysuru District Unit President Malavika Gubbivani said though it has been over a month and a half since the Hostel inmates protested, the solution to end their problems was nowhere in sight.

Pointing out that after the inmates protested regarding lack of food, drinking water and other basic facility on Dec. 7, 2021 and again on Dec. 13, a team of AAP volunteers visited the hostel, she said that the plumbing problem at the entrance of the hostel was rectified by AAP with the help of donors and alleged that many problems were still pending due to the apathy of the Principal and Management of the Hostel.

AAP Media Co-ordinator G.R. Vidyaranya, Sathagalli Ward President Parthasarathy and volunteer Shashikala were present at the press meet.

