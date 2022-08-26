Aberlour wins Star of Mysore Trophy; His Eminence bags Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Trophy
Photo News

Aberlour wins Star of Mysore Trophy; His Eminence bags Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Trophy

August 26, 2022

Vikram Muthanna, Managing Director, Star of Mysore, presenting ‘The Star of Mysore Trophy’ to Vishal Yadav, trainer of ‘Aberlour,’ which won the event in the Mysore Monsoon Races held in city yesterday.  The winning horse, ridden by Jockey Hasib Alam, is owned by Gaurav Sethi and Abhimanyu J. Thackersey.  Picture right shows Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs, former Chairman of MRC, presenting ‘The H.H. Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy’ to Ranjeet Shinde, trainer of ‘His Eminence,’ which won the event in the Mysore Monsoon Races yesterday.  The winning horse, ridden by Jockey S. Antony Raj,  is owned by Dilipkumar D. Mehta. Others seen are Mysore Race Club (MRC) Chairman, Stewards and Committee Members.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching