Aberlour wins Star of Mysore Trophy; His Eminence bags Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Trophy

Vikram Muthanna, Managing Director, Star of Mysore, presenting ‘The Star of Mysore Trophy’ to Vishal Yadav, trainer of ‘Aberlour,’ which won the event in the Mysore Monsoon Races held in city yesterday. The winning horse, ridden by Jockey Hasib Alam, is owned by Gaurav Sethi and Abhimanyu J. Thackersey. Picture right shows Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs, former Chairman of MRC, presenting ‘The H.H. Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy’ to Ranjeet Shinde, trainer of ‘His Eminence,’ which won the event in the Mysore Monsoon Races yesterday. The winning horse, ridden by Jockey S. Antony Raj, is owned by Dilipkumar D. Mehta. Others seen are Mysore Race Club (MRC) Chairman, Stewards and Committee Members.
