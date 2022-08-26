Install traffic signal lights on Gokulam – Hunsur road

August 26, 2022

Sir,

Recently, the Mysuru Traffic Police collected an amount Rs. 1.10 crore as traffic fine from the traffic rules violators. At least a part of this income should be ploughed back towards the safety and benefit of the motorists who adhere to the traffic rules.

There is an immediate and urgent requirement of traffic signal lights at the junction of busy Gokulam road and Hunsur road.

When a traffic cop is posted at this junction the motorists get some solace. But it appears that owing to shortage of men, Traffic Police is not getting posted here on daily regular basis. The photograph speaks in volume the agony faced by the motorists to cross this busy junction.

Hope the concerned authorities will use the traffic fines collected by them to mitigate the woes faced by the motorists at this junction, by installing traffic signal lights on top priority. Also the fine levied may be utilised for the betterment of traffic system in Mysuru.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 2.8.2022

