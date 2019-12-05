Abhishek’s killer produced before San Bernardino Court

December 5, 2019

Family leaves Mysuru to California to receive body

Last rites to be performed in the US

Mysuru: The man suspected to have shot dead 25-year-old Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat from Mysuru in a motel in San Bernardino, California, USA, has been produced before a San Bernardino Court yesterday.

Abhishek, a resident of Kuvempunagar in city, was pursuing his Master’s in Computer Science at California State University in San Bernardino. He was shot dead on Nov. 28 on Thanksgiving Day inside the motel at 100 Block of South E. Street where Abhishek was working part-time. His parents Sudhesh Chand and Nandini Aithal and brother Abhishresti reside in Kuvempunagar.

Reports from San Bernardino said that 42-year-old Eric Devon Turner, also known as Devon Erick Turner, of San Bernardino was produced before a local court. “Turner was being held without bail and was produced before a local court on Tuesday,” reports said.

The San Bernardino Police had reached the crime scene soon after the shooting but the accused had fled by the time the Police reached the scene of the shooting. Eric Devon Turner later surrendered before the Police. Abhishek Bhat had moved to California for his post-graduation course two years ago. He had four months left to complete his degree.

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s parent Sudhesh Chand and Nandini Aithal and brother Abhishresti have left for California late last night to receive Abhishek’s body. The family boarded the Cathay Pacific flight from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Family sources said that Abhishek’s last rites will be performed in California and the body will be cremated there. San Bernardino authorities have not yet conducted the post-mortem and reports said that the procedure will be conducted as the family reaches San Bernardino.

