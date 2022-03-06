Academies are in deep slumber, regrets writer

March 6, 2022

Mysuru: Maintaining that several academies including Janapada Academy are in sleep mode, noted writer Prof. Aravind Malagatti said that though there is nothing wrong in the appointment of noted artists as academy heads, the appointment of scholars will help in promoting scholarly works.

He was speaking after releasing former KIKS Director Prof. Nilagiri Talwar’s two works — ‘Nooraru Nudigattugalu’ and ‘Honnarike’ at his (Prof. Talwar) felicitation programme jointly organized by Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) and Prof. Nilagiri Talawar Vidyarthi Balaga at B.M. Sri auditorium in Manasagangothri here yesterday.

Writer Prof. Aravind Malagatti (second from left) seen releasing Prof. Nilagiri Talawar’s two books as KSOU V-C Prof. S. Vidyashankar and other dignitaries look on.

Regretting the propaganda in some circles that appointment of scholars to academies is akin to a crime, Prof. Malagatti recalled the contributions of Prof. Nilagiri Talawar to folklore studies and arts.

Pointing out that the work ‘Nooraru Nudigattugalu’ explains the meaning, circumstances and the style of Nudigattus (sayings), he said that Prof. Talwar has also highlighted the richness of Kannada language. Janapada Academy, Sahitya Academy and Kannada Book Authority should help in bringing out scholarly talent among budding writers, he added.

Former Vice-Chancellor Prof. P. Venkataramaiah, who spoke after inaugurating the programme, said that Talwar who came from a humble background, rose to this stage through sheer determination and dedication.

Noting that Prof. Talawar was a simple, humble and soft-spoken person, he said that Prof. Talawar is also a model for his administrative capabilities.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar in his address, bemoaned that the bonding between students and teachers is fast declining. But it is really delightful to note that Prof. Talawar’s students are felicitating their ‘Guru’ as a display of their affection.

Prof. Nilagiri Talawar couple felicitated

Later in the evening, ‘Neelapatha,’ a felicitation volume dedicated to Prof. Nilagiri Talawar, was released in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad and a host of dignitaries at B.M. Sri auditorium in Manasagangothri.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreenivasa Prasad regretted that several constitutional aspirations such as eradication of inequality, untouchability and discrimination, have not yet been completely fulfilled even after over seven decades of Independence.

Renowned writer Prof. H.P. Nagarajaiah (Hampana), felicitation volume Chief Editor Prof. Krishnamurthy Hanur and RSS leader M. Venkataramu recalled their association with Prof. Talawar.

The speakers highlighted the contributions of Prof. Talawar to Folk and Kannada language and also his service when he served as KIKS Director.

Prof. Nilagiri Talawar and his wife Mahadevi Talawar were felicitated on the occasion.

Also, Prof. Talawar’s teachers Prof. C.V. Keremani, Prof. R.N. Patil, Prof. Shivaprakash Shigli, Prof. H.N. Hoogar and retired lecturer N.N. Patil were honoured with ‘Guruvandana’.

Former Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Manu Baligar, Writer Prof. N.S. Taranath, KIKS faculty Shivakumar Karyapura and others were present.