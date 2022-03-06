Rare kidney surgery performed at Cauvery Hospital
March 6, 2022

Mysuru; A four-year-old boy with a large heterogeneously enhancing mass lesion in his left kidney has been successfully operated at Cauvery Heart and Multispecialty Hospital in city recently.

Four-year-old Ashok (name changed), was brought to Cauvery Hospital with complaints of left side scrotal swelling from past 10 days. On evaluation, a large heterogeneously enhancing mass lesion in left kidney measuring around 12 cms with tumour thrombus of left renal vein was noticed. He was suspected to have a left Wilm’s tumour and was admitted to the hospital, where the doctors prepared to conduct a surgery.

With informed consent, the boy underwent left radical nephrectomy with lymphadenectomy proceedures and was discharged from the hospital after four days. Histopathological examination confirmed Wilms tumour (Nephroblastoma) left kidney with favourable histology type. Now, the patient is on adjuvant chemotherapy.

Wilms tumour (also known as Nephroblastoma) occurs in 3-4 per 10,000 children in Asian countries. This is one of the rarest and first case successfully operated in Mysuru.

The child was successfully managed by team of expert doctors Dr. K. Umesh, Consultant Urologist, Dr. M.S. Girish, Consultant Oncosurgeon, Dr. R.M. Aravind, Consultant General & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Dr. S. Anoop, Paediatric Surgeon, Dr. Keshavmurthy and Dr. Harish, Consultant Anaesthesiologists and team of OT, nursing and paramedical staff.

Cauvery Heart and Multispecialty Hospital Chairman Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar said that the Hospital provides world class health care facilities at an affordable cost and has requested Mysureans to utilise the services in time of need.

