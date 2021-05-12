Felicitation marks Intl. Nurses Day in city

May 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: On International Nurses Day, Nurses serving at Seth Mohandas Tulsidas MCH Hospital near Nanjumalige circle on JLB Road in the city, which has been converted into a Designated COVID Health centre, were warmly wished at a programme jointly organised by Cauvery Heart and Multi-Speciality Hospital and MUDA at the Hospital’s (Seth Mohandas Hospital) Green Zone corridor this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chandrashekar, Managing Director of Cauvery Hospital, which has staffed the COVID centre, said that nurses are taking care of COVID affected at a time when people are running away from COVID infected. Noting that nurses are serving the COVID infected by risking their own health and also instilling confidence in them, he observed that while doctors are the brain of medical treatment, nurses work like a heart in taking care of patients. Lauding the professional skills of Indian nurses, Dr. Chandrashekar said that the talent of Indian nurses is widely acknowledged across the globe.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev in his address, said that the society should express gratitude to the untiring and unflinching service of nursing fraternity at a time when the deadly COVID pandemic is on a rampage across the country. Stating that he wholeheartedly express gratitude to nurses who are waging a war against the deadly contagion being at the forefront of the battle, he maintained that nurses are working round the clock for saving invaluable lives.

Earlier, a cake was cut and nurses were presented flower bouquets and sweets. D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Chairman Raghu Kautilya, Jungle Lodges and Resorts Chairman M. Appanna, MUDA Secretary Savitha, members K. Madesh, Naveen and Lakshmidevi, Cauvery Hospital’s Dr. Manjunath Bhargav and Dr. Anand Aradhya and others were present on the occasion.

MLA Ramdas honours Nurses

In another event, KR MLA S.A. Ramdas honoured four nurses serving at Urban Primary Health Centre at Indiranagar (Ittigegud) this morning.

The nurses honoured were C.J. Padmalatha, B.P. Roopa, N.S. Radha and R. Shobha.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that nurses play a crucial role in the treatment and care of patients. Observing that nurses take care of patients just like a mother does of her children, Ramdas said that the work of nurses can be compared to God’s work.

Picture shows MLA S.A. Ramdas and others after felicitating nurses at Indiranagar PHC.

Corporator Chayadevi, RBSK Medical Officer Dr. Ranjitha Nagaraj and others were present on the occasion.

Dr. C.G. Narasimhan, Senior Surgeon, Kamakshi Hospital, greeting the nurses on the occasion said: “For having seen and obtained their selfless services for 60 years, I wholeheartedly thank the nurses for their role in the present crisis which is all the more commendable.”