SP Ryshyanth lends official vehicle to shift accident victim to Hospital

May 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Bureaucrats and Senior Police Officers are closely attached to their vehicles provided by the Government to travel from one place to another. So much so that they do not lend their vehicles to others as it might lead to controversies and multiple problems.

Giving a go-by to this, Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) C.B. Ryshyanth displayed his humane side by giving his official vehicle to shift an accident victim to the Hospital. The incident occurred yesterday on Mysuru-H.D. Kote Road while the SP was proceeding towards H.D. Kote to participate in a COVID progress review meeting called by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar.

On his way, the SP noticed an accident that had just occurred and asked his driver to stop. A two-wheeler rider, identified as Chandrasetty, an employee of ENN VEE Enterprises, outsourced to TVS Motors in Nanjangud, had met with the accident and fell on the road in prone position, bleeding.

Chandrasetty was going to work from his village near H.D. Kote on his bike and had collided with another unidentified vehicle coming from the opposite side. Realising that Chandrasetty needed urgent medical attention, the SP wanted to transport the victim to a Hospital. As it is lockdown time, there were hardly any vehicles on the road.

Acting swiftly and not having any second thoughts, the SP decided to send his official vehicle (KA-55-G-5999) to the Hospital and asked his driver to shift the victim. As Ryshyanth had to go to the Minister’s meeting, he summoned another vehicle to the accident spot. Waiting by the side of the road till the substitute vehicle arrived, Ryshyanth later proceeded towards H.D. Kote.

The accident is suspected to be a hit-and-run case, sources said.