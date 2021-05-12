Lockdown: Cops use convincing tactics

May 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Ever since the Karnataka Government put out its revised set of guidelines that are to be followed during the ongoing lockdown, confusion has prevailed among people on how to purchase essentials.

While the first day of the lockdown on May 10 witnessed Police high-handedness where commuters — even those who showed valid identity cards — were caned by lathi-wielding Policemen and women, the second day, yesterday, the Police were seen convincing people not to venture out from one area to other in search of essential items. Buy whatever is available near your house, they advised.

The State Government, in its lockdown guidelines issued last week, had banned use of private vehicles to buy groceries and other essentials from 6 am to 10 am. It caused hardship to the people, especially in districts where people have to travel 5-10 km to the nearest town to buy essentials.

In many places like in Kodagu and also in residential areas of Mysuru, people were seen carrying bags of vegetables and rice sacks on their shoulders as the Police prevented vehicles from entering the towns. This rule especially inconvenienced senior citizens.

Following intense criticism, the Police were forced to backtrack and the State Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood clarified that people wishing to buy daily essentials and food products can move around in their vehicles.

Even after the clarification, the jurisdictional Police were seen preventing vehicles from moving from one area to another to buy provisions. They were stopped and questioned even during the relaxation hours. But the Police did not cane motorists on the Day 2 of the lockdown. At some areas, the Police were seen convincing the people to buy groceries available in their own area.

“Priority of the Government is to save lives and livelihood can be thought about later. Lockdown has been imposed by the Government for your safety and please don’t violate rules, Devaraja Traffic Inspector Muniyappa has appealed.

Avoid Central Business District

He said that in the name of buying fresh vegetables, meat and fish, people leave their houses and throng Devaraja Market, Boti Bazaar, Shivarampet, Santhepet, APMC Yard and surrounding areas. This is leading to crowding and the virus can spread easily. People must desist from coming to city areas, he appealed.

“Also, when all the essentials are available at Agrahara Circle, why should the residents come to Devaraja Market? In Mysuru, there are many residential areas like Hebbal, Vijayanagar, Kuvempunagar, Saraswathipuram, etc. and essentials are available in that particular jurisdiction. There is no reason for people to come to the Central Business District to buy things,” he said.

Call Abhaya Helpline: 0821-2418340

In the case of senior citizens, they must avoid coming to buy essentials and instead send younger people to do the job. “If there are no youngsters in the home, the senior citizens can make use of the specially reconstituted ‘Abhaya’ by the Mysuru City Police by calling Helpline on 0821-2418340 and place their requirement for essential services. Volunteers will deliver their requirements to their doorstep,” he added.

Emergency cases, hospital visits, medical shop purchases in case of non-availability of medicines at particular shops, diagnostic centre visits, RT-PCR tests and vaccination visits will be allowed. “This does not mean that people can use excuse to roam around and in such instances, cases will be booked and vehicles will be seized,” he warned.