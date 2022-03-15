Academy Fellowship Awarded
News

Academy Fellowship Awarded

March 15, 2022

Mysuru: Dr. D.C.  Nanjunda, Associate Professor at the Centre for Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, University of Mysore, has been awarded Karnataka Are Bhashe Sahitya Academy Research Fellowship for the year 2021-22.

Today, Arebashe community which are a part of the subculture complex, are facing identity crisis and cultural assimilation due to rapid globalisation and migration. Their language is also under threat. In this backdrop, Nanjunda has been awarded this research fellowship to work on ‘Cultural Identity and Mobility among Arebashe Community in Mysore District’.

He is a recipient of nine different researches of the various agencies and a columnist too.

