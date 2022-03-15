City’s architectural firm wins award

‘VIBGYOR Architects’ was awarded as the best architectural firm at the UltraTech ‘Mera Makaan, Meri Shaan Competition 2020’ — a building competition for its uniqueness and how well it is built — for having designed a residential building named ‘Yashodhalaya’ owned by Gopal Swamy at Vijayanagar 1st Stage, Mysuru. This building has won the State Award from Karnataka under the Pan India competition. H.S. Deepak of Deep Consultant was the Structural Consultant and Raviraj Constructions was the constructor. ACCE(I)-UltraTech Awards 2021 ceremony was held on March 5 at Windflower Resorts. Picture shows VIBGYOR’s Ar. Pulikeshi B. Wari (left) and Ar. Chandan Kumar Chindi.
